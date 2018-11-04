1,472 Shares in Celgene Co. (CELG) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.91.

In other news, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. Analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

