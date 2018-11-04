1,262 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Acquired by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 8,439,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,793,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,977,000 after buying an additional 2,029,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,937,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,713,000 after buying an additional 768,048 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,810,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 600.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 531,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 455,864 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $147.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

