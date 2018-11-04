12,619 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. Illumina comprises 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Illumina by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Illumina by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.14, for a total transaction of $464,558.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,954.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,629 shares of company stock valued at $18,631,589. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.83 and a 12 month high of $372.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

