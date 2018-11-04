11,827 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 152,453 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,415,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $77.96.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

