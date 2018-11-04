1,182 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $352.59 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $432.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

