1,077 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2,719.6% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 53,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 39,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $7,343,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $379,817.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,883.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,979. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $178.78 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $112.84 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

