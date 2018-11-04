$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $14.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $18.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.73 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 447,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 109,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 134,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

