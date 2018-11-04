$1.50 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1,269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 153,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 142,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MKS Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,306 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in MKS Instruments by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 224,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in MKS Instruments by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in MKS Instruments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 492,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,835. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.