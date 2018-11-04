$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW (CDW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. CDW reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,837. CDW has a 12-month low of $65.59 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $853,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,242,856.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,068 shares of company stock worth $9,629,759. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 107.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

