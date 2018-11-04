-$0.85 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.55). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.39% and a negative net margin of 1,961.41%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, COO Evan Loh sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $46,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $56,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,446 shares of company stock valued at $559,369. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK stock remained flat at $$7.49 on Tuesday. 485,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.88. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

