$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Corp (RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8,481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,104,504. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

