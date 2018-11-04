$0.29 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 762,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,351. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $758.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

