$0.11 EPS Expected for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Avon Products posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

AVP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

In other Avon Products news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $910,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,082.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,350,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,492 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 104.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,295,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 6,805,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 11.9% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,456,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 1,002,048 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 97.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,251,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 4,066,931 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Avon Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

