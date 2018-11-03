Zumiez (ZUMZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.88.

ZUMZ opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $621.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $92,118.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $54,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,344 shares of company stock worth $3,788,085. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,187 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,554 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 91.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 677.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 352,562 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

