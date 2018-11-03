Zotefoams (ZTF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

ZTF opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Thursday. Zotefoams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 532 ($6.95).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.