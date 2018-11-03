Zotefoams (ZTF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

ZTF opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Thursday. Zotefoams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 532 ($6.95).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

