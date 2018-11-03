Zoetis (ZTS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.57 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 2384602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

In other news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $4,252,765.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,467 shares of company stock worth $19,071,625. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Zoetis by 604.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

