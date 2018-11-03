Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 259.4% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

In related news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $764,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

