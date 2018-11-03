ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Trading Up 9.1%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,999,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,395,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 77.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 201,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $333,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

