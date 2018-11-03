Zilla (ZLA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,682.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $33,682.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,466,654 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

