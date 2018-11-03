Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $74,200.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00251158 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.41 or 0.09714370 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

