ZEST Trading Down 3% This Week (ZEST)

ZEST (CURRENCY:ZEST) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. ZEST has a total market cap of $901,806.00 and approximately $804.00 worth of ZEST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEST has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One ZEST coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00006223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00077783 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ZEST Profile

ZEST is a coin. ZEST’s total supply is 2,314,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,798 coins. ZEST’s official Twitter account is @zestcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEST is www.zestcoin.io

ZEST Coin Trading

ZEST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

