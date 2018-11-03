Zephyr (ZEPH) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Zephyr has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zephyr has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $173.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zephyr token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zephyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00251261 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $620.31 or 0.09728484 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zephyr Token Profile

Zephyr’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. Zephyr’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html . The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark . The official website for Zephyr is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token . Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc

Buying and Selling Zephyr

Zephyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zephyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zephyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zephyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zephyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.