Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 994,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $191,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,880.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $1,420,196.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $4,065,045.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,244,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,605. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.49 and a 52-week high of $179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

