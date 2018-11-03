Zacks: Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ORIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oritani Financial has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. Research analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

