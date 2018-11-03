Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FS Bancorp (FSBW) to “Hold”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $265,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $206,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at $601,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $495,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

