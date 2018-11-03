Zacks Investment Research Lowers SoftBank Group (SFTBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFTBY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

