Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 388,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 33.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,250,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,335,000 after buying an additional 565,781 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 96.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,867,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,420,000 after buying an additional 1,408,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 265,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

