Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Given $28.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

GFED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.11. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.03% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.