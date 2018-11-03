Zacks: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $59,484.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $39,724.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 182.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 239.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,087.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,369. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

