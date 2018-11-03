Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.25 Price Target for Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,318.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $155,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 2,671.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 37.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 155.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 55.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOCH opened at $11.83 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

