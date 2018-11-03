Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

NYSE WY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,543,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 42.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

