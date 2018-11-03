Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. Tutor Perini posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $811.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $654,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $549,208.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,093,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2,038.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 597,898 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $2,465,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply