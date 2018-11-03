Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Proteostasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 1,086.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million.

PTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 40,000 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,663,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,789. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -3.25.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.