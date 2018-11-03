Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 750,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 42.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

