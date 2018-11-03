Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Billion

Analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $5.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.05 billion and the lowest is $5.89 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $22.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,370,838.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 104,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.