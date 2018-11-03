Zacks: Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06).

MBRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.80. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

