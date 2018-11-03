Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will report sales of $24.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum reported sales of $13.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $83.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $88.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $156.14 million, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million.

Separately, Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.