Yum China (YUMC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yum China from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

YUMC opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,754,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Yum China by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Yum China by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

