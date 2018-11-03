YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.42), Morningstar.com reports. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 3.75. YRC Worldwide has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

