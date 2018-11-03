Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000.

DVY stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

