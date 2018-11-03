YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $86,723,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,612.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,799,000 after acquiring an additional 510,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,551,000 after acquiring an additional 343,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amgen by 234.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 303,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $54,522,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.