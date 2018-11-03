Yandex (YNDX) Shares Gap Up to $30.13

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $30.13. Yandex shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 250448 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on YNDX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Yandex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.97 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $115,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex by 7.4% during the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth $144,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

