Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 15.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,209,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,640 shares of company stock worth $6,947,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

