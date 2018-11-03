XPO Logistics (XPO) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of XPO opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

