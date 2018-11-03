Xaurum Hits One Day Volume of $5,317.00 (XAUR)

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Xaurum has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Xaurum has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $5,317.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaurum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.59 or 0.09764212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Xaurum

Xaurum’s launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 100,813,764 tokens. Xaurum’s official website is www.xaurum.org . Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Xaurum

Xaurum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaurum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaurum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaurum using one of the exchanges listed above.

