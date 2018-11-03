Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $195,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $93,020,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,503,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $945,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,550,000 after purchasing an additional 745,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 303.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 640,089 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $302,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Scotiabank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.