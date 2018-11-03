Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $1.61 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $191,593,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $170,243,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,289 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 219,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 458.1% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $939,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus set a $46.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

NOV opened at $36.11 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

