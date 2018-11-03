W&T Offshore (WTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. KLR Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE:WTI opened at $7.52 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $918.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.56.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

