Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WWD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.43.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $483,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,708.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $303,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,704. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,435,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 39.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 230,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 289,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

