Wirecard (WDI) Given a €136.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €136.00 ($158.14) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDI. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €189.16 ($219.95).

ETR WDI opened at €151.75 ($176.45) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 1 year high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

